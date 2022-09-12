Agnes Scott College ranked No. 1 most innovative liberal arts college by U.S News, World Report

Share

Decatur, GA — Agnes Scott College has been recognized as the nation’s No. 1 most innovative liberal arts college according to the 2022-2023 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings for the fifth consecutive year.

The college maintained its No. 1 ranking for first-year experiences, placed No. 3 for learning communities and rose to No. 3 for study abroad and No. 6 for senior capstone, among all U.S. higher education institutions, according to a press release. Among liberal arts colleges, Agnes Scott ranked No. 3 for best undergraduate teaching and No. 7 for social mobility. The college also jumped to No. 26 among Best Value Schools.

“Our students have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in a curriculum that instills a global mindset and approach to both their academic and personal life pursuits. From their first year to commencement and beyond, Agnes Scott gives students the tools to claim their place as leaders in our communities, workplaces and world,” said Leocadia I. Zak, president of Agnes Scott College. “Our goal is to promote a culture of excellence where our students’ intellectual curiosities are celebrated and nurtured, and where inclusivity is a part of daily campus life.”

More than 1,500 schools were ranked on 17 measures of academic quality, including graduation and retention rates, social mobility, faculty resources, financial resources per student and average alumni giving rate in 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings. Data is collected each spring and summer from schools, while a peer assessment survey of college and university leaders collects additional information used to calculate an academic reputation score.

Agnes Scott represents a diverse community, with nearly 60% of the student body representing communities of color. One-third identify as African-American and 14% Hispanic. Two of every five Agnes Scott students are eligible to receive a Pell Grant, and 29% are first-generation college students.

A first-year global immersion experience, an integrated digital literacy focus and increasing emphasis placed on career exposure opportunities are among the initiatives Agnes Scott drives student experiences and post-graduate professional success.

For the full list of rankings along with details about the measurement process, visit U.S. News & World Report here.

