Atlanta area could experience effects of Hurricane Ian on Friday and Saturday

Atlanta, GA — Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida on Wednesday afternoon and is currently at Category 3 strength, according to ABC News.

ABC reports 2.5 million Florida residents have been ordered to evacuate and the storm is predicted to land between the Tampa and Fort Myers area.

Locally, we could experience rain and strong winds from the storm on Friday, Sept. 30 which will last through Saturday, Oct. 1.

Ryan Willis, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Peachtree City, said, “Friday is the day you’ll have the most noticeable deterioration in conditions locally.”

Willis added that the overall impact will depend on where the cone of the storm moves. Gusty winds and flooding are the primary concerns for our area, Willis said.

“At this point, there is the potential for wind gusts in excess of 30 to 40 miles per hour as we get into that Friday time frame,” he said, adding it could lead to downed trees and power lines.

The winds should subside Saturday, though with resources tied up attending to harder hit areas, power outages are a concern. Georgia Power offers the following tips to people left in the dark:

— In warm weather, turn your air conditioning down. In cold weather, turn your heat up. During and after the storm, keep doors and windows closed – you can retain inside temperature for as long as 48 hours.

— Charge your cell phone and other devices that need to be charged.

— Keep freezer doors closed and sealed. Frozen food will keep two or three days in a well-filled freezer.

— Leave a porch or front light on. This helps our crews know when repair work is successful.

— Disconnect or turn off any appliances that will start automatically when power is restored to avoid overloading circuits. Hot appliances pose a fire hazard, including: Electric space heaters, stoves, washers and dryers, TVs, microwave ovens, computers, refrigerators and freezers

Gov. Brian Kemp has activated the state operations center ahead of the storm.

“Though models suggest it will weaken before making landfall on Thursday, and its ultimate route is still undetermined, Ian could result in severe weather damage for large parts of Georgia,” a press release from Kemp’s office says.

