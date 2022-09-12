Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern takes steps to make locomotives more fuel efficient

Share

BY Emil Moffatt | WABE

Atlanta, GA — The electric vehicle market in Georgia continues to gain momentum. But powering locomotives with alternative energy sources is expected to take much longer.

While the average driver keeps their car for eight years, locomotives have a much longer lifespan. That can make a transition to alternative energy sources a longer-term proposal for rail lines.

“We have to make sure when we’re spending money on an asset, that we’re comfortable with the decisions we make now that are going to be with us 10, 20, 30 years from now,” said Jamie Helmer, the director of fuel efficiency with Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern.