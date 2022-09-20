Avana Druid Hills apartments purchased, will be renamed The Dakota at Druid Hills

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — RangeWater Real Estate and Nippon Steel Kowa Real Estate have announced their purchase of the Avana Druid Hills Apartment community at 3471 North Druid Hills Road in Greater Decatur.

It will be renamed The DaKota at Druid Hills. A purchase price was not provided.

“RangeWater is committed to meeting the growing apartment demand across the Sun Belt,” RangeWater’s Chairman and CEO Steven Shores said in a press release. “Our acquisitions team is always looking for opportunities to purchase well-maintained communities and add value by way of renovations and upgrades, as well as strong partners like NSKRE to carry out the business plan. The Dakota at Druid Hills provides a great foundation that aligns within our strategic efforts to enhance the lives of those who call it home.”

The apartments were built in 1985 and have 228 units.

“The Dakota is a great addition to our local portfolio of communities,” RangeWater Director of Acquisitions Josh Colter said in the press release. “The Druid Hills neighborhood is particularly popular with Emory doctors, staff and students, Center for Disease Control employees and numerous Fortune 1,000 companies. We look forward to inviting new residents to join our community and enriching the lives of those who already call it home.”

RangeWater plans to add amenities to the apartments, which currently feature an outdoor pavilion, kitchen, picnic areas, a pool, private tennis courts, a fitness center, a car care center, a business center and a clubhouse.

“Inside, the apartments offer large rooms including separate dining, living and laundry rooms, outdoor balconies and patios, and gas fireplaces. Those units with a bonus room will be converted into three-bedroom apartments,” the press release says. “RangeWater will invest in improvements to the interiors so the property will maintain a competitive advantage.”