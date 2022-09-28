Avondale Estates City Commission to consider agreement with DeKalb for greenspace

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting, followed by a work session. The city commission meeting will be held at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

During the regular meeting, the city commission will consider approving an intergovernmental agreement with DeKalb County to acquire the greenspace known as Lanier Gardens.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. To call in, dial +1-301-715-8592. The webinar ID is 815 5119 1926. To view the meeting agenda, click here. Public comments can be made either by attending the meeting in-person or through Zoom.

According to the draft agreement, a small portion of the greenspace is needed for right-of-way in connection with the city’s complete streets project. The complete streets project is a road diet of U.S. 278 that will reduce the street from five lanes to three lanes between Sam’s Crossing and Ashton Place.

The corridor will have a 10-foot pathway throughout, and a five-foot landscape zone will run between the sidewalk and the edge of the curb. The project will include repaving U.S. 278, re-striping the road and upgrade all the traffic signals. The project is scheduled to go out for bid in the first quarter of 2023, which is contingent on finalizing right-of-way plans and approvals from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

If the agreement is approved, the city would own the 1.3 acre property, which is located at 2699 E. College Ave, 714 Arcadia Ave. and 752 Arcadia Ave. The city would agree to maintain the property as a public park and greenspace for city and county residents.

Also during the regular meeting, the city commission will recognize the Moricle family as they attempt to break the Guinness record for the world’s largest sticker ball.

During the work session, the board will discuss electric vehicle chargers. A single post 1.5 kilowatt dual charger is needed to support the police department’s three electric vehicles for daytime charging. Three bids were gathered ranging from $11,485 to about $20,105.

The board will additionally discuss selecting a firm to build a hydrologic stormwater model of the city’s drainage system as a decision-making tool to develop recommendations to address flooding and infrastructure concerns, according to the agenda.

