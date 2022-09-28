Avondale Estates hires new deputy police chief

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates has hired Anthony Cappuccio to serve as the next deputy police chief.

He served four years in the United States Marines Corps and is an Iraq wartime veteran. In 2005, he began his law enforcement career as a deputy sheriff with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, according to an announcement from the city.

Cappuccio transferred to the Fulton County Marshal’s Office in 2007, and he worked in the civils unit and was later assigned to the Fulton Public Safety Academy as a corporal. In 2016, he began working with the DeKalb County Marshal’s Office, was promoted to lieutenant, and served as the evictions unit commander, training unit commander, and rangemaster.

Cappuccio holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Kennesaw State University. He is a graduate of the 74th Administrative Officers Course at the University of Louisville’s Southern Police Institute and a graduate of the Georgia Chiefs of Police Executive Training. He is currently pursuing his master’s degree in criminal justice at the University of Louisville.

He also has POST certifications as a general instructor, firearms instructor, defensive tactics instructor, and field training officer. He also serves as a board member for the Georgia Association of Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors (GALEFI).

