Avondale Estates seeking survey feedback on Covington Highway corridor

Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates is planning for the evolution of Covington Highway. Residents, businesses, and community members are encouraged to participate in a survey to provide input on the future of the corridor.

Those who take the survey can weigh in on the long-term plans to address multi-modal transportation, connectivity, opportunities for open space, and future land use, according to a press release. The study area is Covington Highway between Ashton Place and Kensington Road.

To take the survey, click here.

The city is working on developing a long-term plan for Covington Highway, which is the main thoroughfare on the eastern side of the city. The highway has limited bike and pedestrian infrastructure but is a short walk from the Kensington MARTA station.

“The corridor has underdeveloped properties and institutional owners, some of whom are looking at future redevelopment opportunities,” the city’s website states. “To prepare for the eventual evolution of the corridor, the city plans to build upon existing long-term planning documents to address multi-modal transportation connectivity along the corridor, as well as opportunities for open space. This effort proposes to evaluate recommended site design and building mass, scale and height, and explore desired uses with area property owners and community members.”

There are three phases to the proposed project:

– Existing conditions, content gathering and analysis

– Concept framework plan

– Final plan

“The final deliverables will include an analysis of existing conditions, streetscape concepts to complement North Avondale/College Avenue, a framework plan with concepts for street connections, development areas and other mobility connections, development test fits on three identified sites, as well as 2d and 3d massing modes. These deliverables will be provided as a PDF along with the native formatting document (InDesign or Affinity Publisher),” according to the city website.

To learn more about the project, click here.