Avondale Estates up for ‘Best Small Town Beer Scene’ award; Avondale Ale Days returns

Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Estates is once again a nominee for America’s “Best Small Town Beer Scene” by USA Today.

The city was named “Best Small Town Beer Scene” last year, and the award was announced on March 26, 2021. Voting is open daily through Oct. 24 at noon.

To vote for the city, click here.

“We’re up against 20 American towns, each with a population of less than 30,000, that were chosen by a panel of beer experts as having some of the best beer scenes in the nation,” the city said in its newsletter. “The top 10 winners, determined by your vote, will be announced on Friday, Nov. 4.”

Little Cottage Brewery is also up for “Best New Brewery of 2022.”

“Located in Avondale Estates, Georgia, Little Cottage Brewery is a heavy metal-themed brewery,” according to USA Today. “Little Cottage describes itself as ‘small batch brews with a passion for big flavors.’ Coming from the ‘Faucets of Fatality,’ guests will find a variety of Little Cottage’s brews. Keep an eye out for ‘Balthazar,’ a ‘light, crisp and refreshing Kölsch,’ and ‘Bang! POW! Zap!’ a heavily fruited sour ale.”

To vote for Little Cottage Brewery, click here.

Avondale Ale Days is also returning on Oct. 21-23. The ‘Dale Ale Trail will feature live music, food and local craft beers. The trail is a one-mile path through the heart of the city’s central business district. There will be three special event beers created by the city’s award-winning brewers, according to an announcement from the Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority.

Participants will be able to pick up a punch card at any of the four locations along the ‘Dale Ale Trail. Purchase a beverage to earn a punch at each stop on the trail. Attendees can submit their complete punch card by the end of the weekend at any of the stops and receive a free, locally designed 2022 ‘Dale Ale Trail pint glass.

The four stops on the trail are:

– Wild Heaven Beer, 135B Maple Street

– Little Cottage Brewery, 120 Olive Street, Suite 500

– The Lost Druid Brewery, 2866 Washington Street

– My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road

For more information about the ‘Dale Ale Trail, click here.

