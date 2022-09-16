Bike-centric Decatur gets a new bike shop almost four years after last shop closed

Share

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is known for being a bicycle-friendly city, with amenities like protected cycle tracks along roadways.

But the city hasn’t had a bicycle shop since January 2018 when Decatur Bikes announced its closure. A store in greater Decatur, Bicycle South, closed in 2019.

Last month, a new bicycle shop — Guild+Journeyman — opened at 115 Clairemont Avenue, in the space formerly occupied by One Step at a Time Kids shoe store next to the Decatur Visitors Center.

Owner David Morris said the store will sell used bikes based on availability and new bikes via special order only.

“In August, the Morris family – residents since 2007 – launched Journeyman in downtown Decatur at 115 Clairemont Avenue,” Morris said in a press release. “An experiential retail concept, Journeyman came to fruition with the support of the Decatur Downtown Development Authority’s retail incubator program, which has been providing opportunities for entrepreneurs to bring their ideas to life in brick-and-mortar spaces since August 2021.”

The shop will provide bicycle repair, build and customization services. It will also serve as a “makerspace for local artisans to collaborate and sell items that are ‘bike-adjacent,’ such as bags, baskets and more.”

Vendors will rotate, so shoppers will see new offerings periodically. Journeyman is offering outdoor cycling classes and meet-up opportunities for riders of all skill levels. The classes will explore Atlanta trails and neighborhoods.

For more information, visit: www.guildjourneyman.com

