Briarlake Road closure postponed AGAIN

Atlanta, GA — A planned closure of a portion of Briarlake Road for three months has been rescheduled again, and the county now says the three-month-long closure will not start on Sept. 26.

A community meeting about the project, set for Sept. 15, has also been canceled.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

The closure of a portion of Briarlake Road between, Briarcliff Road and Briarlake Trace Northeast, originally scheduled to start on Sept. 26, has been postponed to a later date yet to be determined. The community meeting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15, has been cancelled. Project updates will be provided to affected stakeholders as details of the scope is approved. For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected]

The project was originally going to start Aug. 29, information that was a surprise to many residents, despite a notice mailed to residents on Aug. 18. After Decaturish inquired about the project on Aug. 24, the county sent out a press release to the media about the project.

The county announced the postponement of the project the next day, Aug. 25.

Then the county announced it would start on Sept. 26, but on Sept. 14 decided against that plan. There’s no word on when the project will be rescheduled. Decaturish will update readers when the county provides additional information.

