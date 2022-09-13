CareSource invests $2.5 million to support affordable housing

Share

Atlanta, GA — CareSource, Georgia’s nonprofit Medicaid provider, had announced a $2.5 million investment to advance affordable housing in Atlanta.

The investment supports the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership’s (ANDP) acquisition and rehabilitation of 75 single-family homes that will provide affordable rentals across the Metro Atlanta region. ANDP is also the developer of the Oak Cottage Court project in Decatur.

During the announcement at a home in Atlanta funded by the investment, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens spoke about the state of affordable housing in the city and the importance of community partners in addressing the need for safe and affordable rental opportunities, according to a press release.

“We are indeed facing a critical shortage of affordable housing in the metro Atlanta region, and I remain committed to finding solutions to solve that problem and working with partners, whether they are state partners, federal partners, local partners or nonprofits and agencies like CareSource and ANDP to move Atlanta forward,” Dickens said.

ANDP is a nonprofit organization that develops, finances and advocates for affordable housing and aims to reduce the Black homeownership gap and increase access to affordable rental properties. The nonprofit’s rental portfolio has increased from 20 to about 200 in 2022 with the help of CareSource investments.

“The lack of affordable housing opportunities in Atlanta is an issue that leaders in health care must address,” said Jason Bearden, market president for CareSource Georgia. “Housing stability, safety and affordability directly affect health outcomes. When families struggle with the high cost of rent, they are forced to make decisions between transportation, food, routine doctor’s visits and other necessities. Overall care often takes a backseat and the stress of an unsafe or unpredictable situation takes a toll on both mental and physical health. ANDP is making a difference in Atlanta by removing barriers, aligning with our mission and goals. CareSource is proud to be a partner in supporting our fellow Georgians attain affordable housing.”

CareSource is a mission-driven organization that helps ensure people are equipped with the resources they need to be healthy and pursue higher aspirations. This means providing innovative programming and partnering with organizations across the state like ANDP to address social determinants of health, health equity and access to care.

“Partnerships with organizations like CareSource helps us further our mission to offer safe and affordable homes across the Metro Atlanta region,” said Ashani O’Mard, ANDP senior vice president for strategic housing investments. “CareSource’s $2.5 million investment will provide 75 families or individuals with reliable, safe and affordable places to call home.”

