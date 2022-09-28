Challenges Games and Comics hosting author David Crownson on Oct. 1

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — Author David Crownson will be participating in a meet and greet, and signing at Challenges Games and Comics on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1-4 p.m.

The comic book store is located at 2050 Lawrenceville Highway, #A-18, in Decatur.

Crownson was born and raised in Frenchtown, New Jersey. He grew up with a passion for storytelling, which began with film and comics. That passion has served him well as an actor and writer.

He is the author of “Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer,” which is published by Crownson’s company, Kingwood Comics, according to an announcement from Challenges Games and Comics.

The comic will soon become a television series for Disney and will be produced by Prentice Penny, who has worked on HBO’s “Insecure” and Netflix’s “Uncorked.”

Crownson can be seen on the YouTube series “Bubbly Brown Sugar,” and is followed by Barack Obama on Twitter.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.