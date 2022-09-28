Type to search

Challenges Games and Comics hosting author David Crownson on Oct. 1

Zoe Seiler Sep 28, 2022
The inside entrance of Challenges Games and Comics, located at North DeKalb Mall. Photo obtained via Facebook.
Greater Decatur, GA — Author David Crownson will be participating in a meet and greet, and signing at Challenges Games and Comics on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1-4 p.m.

The comic book store is located at 2050 Lawrenceville Highway, #A-18, in Decatur.

Crownson was born and raised in Frenchtown, New Jersey. He grew up with a passion for storytelling, which began with film and comics. That passion has served him well as an actor and writer.

He is the author of “Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer,” which is published by Crownson’s company, Kingwood Comics, according to an announcement from Challenges Games and Comics.

The comic will soon become a television series for Disney and will be produced by Prentice Penny, who has worked on HBO’s “Insecure” and Netflix’s “Uncorked.”

Crownson can be seen on the YouTube series “Bubbly Brown Sugar,” and is followed by Barack Obama on Twitter.

Challenges Games and Comics is hosting a meet and greet with David Crownson on Oct.1. Photo courtesy of Challenges Games and Comics.

