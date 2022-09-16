City Schools of Decatur hires new Oakhurst Elementary School principal

Decatur, GA — Oakhurst Elementary School has a new principal, City Schools of Decatur announced on Sept. 16.

CSD Superintendent Maggie Fehrman announced that Jennifer Young will be the next principal.

“In her short time at Oakhurst, Ms. Young has done a tremendous job of building relationships with staff, students, and parents, and she will be a great school leader,” Fehrman said. “Ms. Young will temporarily be the interim principal while completing the next tier of certification requirements for the principal position, at which point the interim title will be removed.”

Former principal Tanisha Frazier announced her resignation to Oakhurst parents on July 8.

“It is with mixed emotions that I write to you for the last time as the principal of Oakhurst Elementary,” Frazier previously said. “I am leaving CSD but excited to continue working for equity as I will serve as a Director of District Partnerships with EL Education. I have enjoyed the past four years serving as the leader of this amazing school. We have accomplished a great deal. I appreciate the support you have offered me and the Oakhurst staff over the years.”

In the announcement, Young said she fully commits to doing her best each day to make sure students and their success remains the central focus of the school’s work.

“It is with great pleasure and humble appreciation that I have accepted the opportunity to serve as the next Principal of Oakhurst Elementary School. From the moment I first entered the doors of this wonderful school, I have been filled with awe and joy by all of the ways that Oakhurst is truly the ‘Best Little School in the World,'” Young said.

“I will continue to work with all stakeholders in our school, community, and district as we pursue our mission: Oakhurst strives to foster a love of learning through authentic, challenging, creative experiences in a supportive and engaging environment. All Oakhurst students become knowledgeable citizens with strong character, ready to serve their communities,” she added.

In addition to filling the principal position, Arlethea Williams has been selected as the next assistant principal.

“Arlethea comes with a wealth of experience in City Schools of Decatur having served in various leadership roles in the district. We welcome Ms. Williams with open arms and we are so fortunate to have her,” Young said. “I look forward to the continued partnership that we have started and I can’t wait to see all of the amazing ways that we will all shine together at Oakhurst Elementary.”