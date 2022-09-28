City Schools of Decatur hosting superintendent search event on Sept. 28

Share

Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur School Board will host an in-person community conversation about the superintendent search on Sept. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Decatur High School media center.

The community is invited to share feedback for the board to consider as it prepares to create the leadership profile of the superintendent position. Registering ahead of time will help the school district better plan the event and breakout sessions, according to an announcement from CSD.

A survey is available for those unable to attend one of the in-person events. The survey closes on Oct. 8.

To register to attend the session, click here. For directions to the media center, click here. To take the survey, click here.

The school board is working with the Georgia School Boards Association to conduct the search for the district’s next superintendent.

The current superintendent, Maggie Fehrman, has a short-term contract with the district but has been invited to apply for the job.

Fehrman took over for former superintendent David Dude in April 2021 after he left the district following months of investigative stories by Decaturish.com that examined allegations raised by the school district’s former human resources director. The School Board gave Fehrman a one-year contract in May 2021.

The school board extended her contract in February for another year. Her new contract, which begins July 1, gives Fehrman a $10,000 raise, from $190,000 to $200,000. She’s also eligible for a retention bonus of $25,000 if she completes the full term of her contract. She can also get a payment of up to $13,333 if she does not use all 15 of her personal leave days.

The school board and GSBA are also working to schedule a virtual input session.