‘Creek Rising’ benefit will be held at Zonolite Park on Oct. 20

Atlanta, GA — The South Fork Conservancy invited the public to its “Creek Rising” fundraiser on Oct. 20.

The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at

It will be the first in-person event in two years.

“After two years of virtual events, we invite you to meet us in the meadow for a gathering of new and old friends to celebrate nature and community! The evening will include the best rubber duck race in Atlanta, a gourmet picnic supper, a special ‘Thyme to Celebrate’ signature cocktail, lively music, a raft of great raffle prizes, and an artisan quilt auction,” the event announcement says.

The event will celebrate the completion of the $2.5 million Confluence Bridge which spans the confluence of the North and South forks of Peachtree Creek.

“We will also unveil our Beltline to Emory study, which will help determine the best options to provide connectivity in the corridor along the creek in the future,” the event announcement says. “In addition, the Conservancy will award its annual Trailblazer Award at the event.”

People can purchase tickets at https://southforkconservancy.org/creek-rising-2022

