Dear Decaturish – Trump and MAGA Republicans engaged in criminal conspiracy

Dear Decaturish,

Over the summer, the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol has presented findings from its year-long investigation into the months leading up to the 2020 election, the weeks leading up to January 6th, and what happened on that day.

When the hearings began in June, Republicans in Georgia tried to dismiss the investigation by calling it a distraction from “real” issues like inflation and a partisan witch hunt. It has been neither of these, and Georgia voters agree. A recent poll from the Defend Democracy Project shows that a large majority (76%) of Georgia voters are aware of the investigation. Georgians support the investigation by an 18-point margin (54-36) and a majority (62%) consider the investigation into what happened on January 6th to be important. The awareness is growing, according to a Lake Research Partners poll conducted in July.

The hearings have shown that Trump and MAGA Republicans knowingly engaged in a criminal conspiracy and used violence to try to overturn an election they know they lost. But the attack on our country didn’t end on that day. Here in Georgia, we have people like Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, Governor Brian Kemp, and Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14), Barry Loudermilk (GA-11) and Andrew Clyde (GA-9) threatening our right to pick who leads us.

Trump endorsed and campaigned for Republican candidates who deny the official 2020 election results, like Senate nominee Herschel Walker. Governor Brian Kemp has embraced voter-suppression efforts and, not to be out done, five members of Georgia’s House delegation who voted to overturn the 2020 election are on the ballot this year, including Reps. Rick Allen, Buddy Carter, Andrew Clyde, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Barry Loudermilk.

This attack will only grow stronger unless MAGA Republicans here in Georgia, and across the country, are stopped. Their reaction to the lawfully executed warrant at Former President Trump’s home shows that they will stop at nothing, including violence, when elections or the law don’t go their way.

– Jamil Favors

