Decatur Beer Festival announces new name, will be held on Oct. 15

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Beer Festival is returning on Oct. 15 after a two-year hiatus, but with a new name – Simply Us Doing Our Share or SUDS. All proceeds raised from the festival will be donated to the organizations housed at Legacy Park in Decatur.

SUDS will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive in Decatur.

SUDS is a new Decatur-based nonprofit established by the Decatur Beer Festival organizers – Dave Blanchard, Tom Moore, and Mike Gallagher, known for Brick Store Pub, LEON’s Full Service, Good Word Brewing, Giving Kitchen, and now SUDS, according to a press release.

“We look at 2022 as a reintroduction year for various reasons,” Gallagher said. “First, our family and I used our downtime over the last two years to do some deep critical thinking about how we could bring back our beloved beer festival in a stronger and ‘better’ way than before. Think of SUDS as a reimagined beer festival with a more strategic focus on the approach–a new way to give back to those who are the backbone of our Decatur home. We have rebranded and found a new spot to call home at Legacy Park so, we are ready to crush the craft beer list and raise the bar regarding nonprofit awareness.”

SUDS tickets were offered for pre-sale to longtime guests of the beer festival and are on sale now available to the general public. Tickets are $65. The event is for individuals ages 21 and up.

To purchase tickets, click here.

The event will include unlimited sips from over 70 craft beer makers, a SUDS beer glass, and music from Blacktop Rockets, Penelope Road and Bogey, and The Viceroy, who will perform on an Amplify sound stage.

There will be various booths to learn about the surrounding organizations that focus on everything from growing organic vegetables, to raising kids with art and music, and how the community can support the houseless population.

Fine food by Terry Koval of The Deer and The Dove, Shay Lavi of Nur Kitchen, and Third Space will be available throughout the day.