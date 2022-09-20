Decatur crime reports: Road rage incident involving gun leads to arrest

Share

Here’s a look at recent arrests by the city of Decatur Police.

— Sgt. John Bender said that on Monday, Sept. 12 at 3:15 a.m., police responded to a road rage incident in the 200 block of East Trinity Place.

“Victims in the case stated they observed a gray Hyundai Accent driving toward them on East Howard Avenue in the wrong direction,” Bender said. “The victims honked their horn in an attempt to gain the attention of the driver of the Hyundai. The driver of the Hyundai then produced a firearm and pointed it at the victims. Officers met with the driver of the Hyundai and immediately noticed she was heavily intoxicated. A firearm was located on her person and seized.”

Police arrested a 26-year-old woman from Ellenwood, Ga. on charges of pointing a pistol at a person, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.

— On Sunday, Aug. 21 at 1:43 a.m., Decatur Police responded to a fight in the 400 block of Church Street.

“The investigation into the incident revealed a group of four adults left a business within the 100 block of Sycamore Street and walked southbound,” Bender said. ” While doing so, an adult female approached one of the adult males in the group and began a physical fight. The female used the metal, pointed portion of a hair pick to cause non-life threatening injuries to the adult male.”

Police arrested a 44-year-old woman from Decatur and charged her with aggravated assault.

— On Sunday, Aug. 28 at 11:36 a.m., Decatur Police responded to a residence int he 900 block of Church Street in response to a domestic dispute.

“The investigation into the incident revealed two adult females and an adult male were all on the property together and are acquaintances,” Bender said. “The adult male pushed one of the adult females out of a room. This prompted the adult female to retrieve a firearm and return to the room pointing it at the adult male. The male then left the room and interacted with the second adult female snatching a cellular phone she was holding before leaving the area.”

The woman who made the complaint, a 28-year-old Decatur resident, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. A 31-year-old man from Decatur is currently wanted for robbery and battery, Bender said.

— On Sept. 8 at 7:21 p.m., Decatur Police responded to a business in the 100 block of West Ponce de Leon in reference to an assault.

“The investigation revealed an adult male victim provided a ride for and an adult male and adult female acquaintance of his to the 100 block of West Ponce de Leon Avenue from a location outside of the city of Decatur,” Bender said. “Once at the location, the passengers went inside a business and shoplifted bottles of liquor. The pair returned to the vehicle, then punched and kicked the victim before pulling him out of the vehicle. The male and female entered the vehicle and fled the area. Officers located the vehicle within the 300 block of East Howard Avenue. The male and female suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled the area on foot.”

Police located the 48-year-old DeKalb County resident and arrested her for hijacking of a motor vehicle and shoplifting. Bender said the case is still being investigated.

