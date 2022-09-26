Decatur hosting missing middle housing public hearings on Oct. 11, 17

Share

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur will host two public hearings in October to discuss the city’s housing affordability recommendations for missing middle housing.

The Decatur Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. and the city commission will hold a public hearing on Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The city commission will also discuss the missing middle housing recommendations on Jan. 17 and Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. All the meetings will take place at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street.

The city has been working to once again allow duplexes, triplexes, and quadplexes in city neighborhoods, which was a recommendation of the Affordable Housing Task Force. This type of housing would have to conform to the size limitations of single family homes.

Duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes were allowed in Decatur until 1988, and then it was disallowed due to absentee ownership, Planner Kristin Allin said at the May 2 Decatur City Commission meeting.

The city is considering two proposals:

1. To allow construction of and conversion to duplexes (2-units) and walk up flats (3-4 units) in R-50, R-60, R-85, and RS-17 zoning districts by limited use, and to comply with same size and setback requirements of detached homes. 2. To require parking compliance of 1 space per dwelling unit – as is currently required for detached homes – and to allow up to 50% of parking to for duplexes (2-units) and walk up flats (3-4 units) to be on-street parking, so long as frontage space meets requirements, and on-street parking is allowed.

“What we’re really looking at and considering is housing options,” Mayor Patti Garrett said during a missing middle housing forum. “We don’t have many options currently available. How do we expand those options so that more people can find a place that they can call home in the city of Decatur. I’ve stated this before, but we have to be bold and intentional in our efforts. It’s just not going to happen if we let the status quo continue. We have to be intentional in our efforts to create the change necessary to support our core values in the city of Decatur of diversity and inclusion.”

Missing middle housing was disallowed in Decatur in 1988. Currently, new duplexes, triplexes, and quadplexes cannot be built and homes cannot be converted into these types of housing within the city. Single-family homes are the only housing type allowed in residential zoning and 67% of the city is single-family zoning, Planner Kristin Allin said. The average home price in Decatur was over $700,000 in 2021. “The trajectory of Decatur’s neighborhoods since around the time this was passed has trended to larger and more expensive homes, families with children, higher incomes and has trended away from smaller homes and housing diversity,” Allin said during the forum. “We’ve trended away from some of these middle income options and housing for all stages of life like the 20-34 [year old] range and older residents.”

Further details and specifics can be found at decaturga.com/ affordablehousing.