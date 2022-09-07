Decatur Police patrol vehicle involved in crash near Kroger

Share

Decatur, GA — For the second time in three days, Decatur Police have responded to a crash near the Kroger in Decatur.

The most recent crash involved a Decatur patrol vehicle.

Sgt. John Bender said police responded to Commerce Drive and North Candler Street at 12:50 p.m. on Sept. 6.

“The officer was traveling eastbound on Commerce Drive with the emergency lights and siren on his patrol vehicle activated,” Sgt. Bender said. “The officer was approaching a red traffic light and attempted to clear the intersection before proceeding through the intersection. At that time, a red Honda Fit was traveling northbound on North Candler Street and turning onto Commerce Drive. The officer collided with the Honda in the intersection.”

There were no injuries.

A crash near the Decatur Kroger sent a pedestrian to the hospital on Sept. 3.

Police responded to the crash on Saturday, Sept. 3, before noon. It occurred at the intersection of Commerce Drive and North Candler Street.

Sgt. Bender said the, “investigation revealed a pedestrian was crossing over Commerce Drive utilizing a crosswalk and a white Ford Expedition was turning onto Commerce Drive from North Candler Street. The driver of the Ford did not see the pedestrian in the crosswalk and struck them while turning. The pedestrian suffered injuries from the [crash] and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The driver of the Ford was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian.”

It’s the same crosswalk where a pedestrian died in 2018. In 2019, the woman’s family filed a lawsuit against the city of Decatur, the Georgia Department of Transportation and engineering firm GCA claiming that obsolete traffic signals led to her death in 2018 while the pedestrian was using a city crosswalk. The city’s insurer settled the lawsuit for $5 million. The city did not admit any wrongdoing. For more information about that case, click here.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.