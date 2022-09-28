Decatur Police respond to crash at South Candler Street, East College Avenue

Share

Decatur, GA — A portion of South Candler Street in Decatur was closed on Tuesday, Sept. 27 due to a crash involving two cars and a MARTA bus.

Decatur Police responded to the incident at about 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of East College Avenue and South Candler Street. Sgt. John Bender said the investigation revealed that a silver Mazda was traveling eastbound on East College Avenue. A white Mazda turned south onto Candler Street in front of the silver Mazda causing the collision, Bender said.

“The white Mazda was then pushed into the front bumper of a MARTA bus that was on South Candler Street stopped for the red light,” Bender said. “Passengers from both Mazda’s declined medical treatment. Passengers on the MARTA bus elected to be transported to an area hospital for evaluation. The driver of the white Mazda was cited for driving without insurance and failure to yield while turning left.”

