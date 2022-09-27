Decatur School Board holding a work session on Sept. 27

Decatur School Board holding a work session on Sept. 27City Schools of Decatur School Board from left, James Herndon (vice chair), Dr. Carmen Sulton, Jana Johnson-Davis (chair), Superintendent Dr. Maggie Fehrman, Tasha White and Hans Utz. Photo by Dean Hesse.
This story has been updated.
Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. for a work session. The meeting will be held in person at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave.
The work session will be streamed via Zoom and the link will be posted to the CSD website.
The school board will also meet for an executive session to talk about legal matters at 5:30 p.m. The community can attend the call to order and adjournment of the meeting, but executive sessions are not open to the public.
To view the meeting agenda, click here.
The school board does not accept public comment during work sessions.
During the work session, the school board will discuss affordable housing in Decatur, the district’s reform policy, theory of action and continue the book study the board members are conducting.
The city of Decatur will lead a discussion about affordable housing, so the school board can talk about opportunities for the district to support the city’s affordable housing goals, Superintendent Maggie Fehrman said.
“The reform policy and theory of action item will be a discussion with the board on drafting their theory of action which the Board will use to guide and align district policies, priorities, and budget,” Fehrman added. “Then the board will discuss potential reform policies to draft as we update our policy manual. Reform policies are policies that the Board will write that are designed to change the district in fundamental ways to improve student achievement and district operations.”
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.