Decatur School Board holding a work session on Sept. 27

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. for a work session. The meeting will be held in person at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave.

The work session will be streamed via Zoom and the link will be posted to the CSD website.

The school board will also meet for an executive session to talk about legal matters at 5:30 p.m. The community can attend the call to order and adjournment of the meeting, but executive sessions are not open to the public.

To view the meeting agenda, click here. The school board does not accept public comment during work sessions.