Decatur School Board to discuss review of board policies

Decatur School Board to discuss review of board policiesThe City Schools of Decatur School Board listens to online public comment during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. The meeting was held both in person and virtually through Zoom. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m. for a regular meeting. The meeting will be held in person at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave., and via Zoom.
The school board will also meet for an executive session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss legal and personnel matters. Executive sessions are not open to the public.
During the meeting, the school board will discuss the board policies that are up for initial review. The school board is in the process of reviewing its board policies and shifting CSD to the governance model that’s recommended by the Georgia School Boards Association.
“Over the next several months, the Board will be reviewing and adopting a large number of policies that CSD is required to have by the state legislature. GSBA drafted the initial set of policies adopted which are mostly routine operating procedures,” the agenda packet states.
Here are the meeting access instructions:
The board will continue the practice of streaming meetings via Zoom and available at the following link.
After the first review of the policies, they will be published on the district’s website for public review. Members of the community are invited to review and provide feedback on the policies.
During the Sept. 13 meeting, the school board will review the policies related to school district operations, school board operations, fiscal management, business management and facility expansion program.
Among the policies up for review is the board policy on naming facilities. The draft states “the superintendent shall ensure the district facilities…are named following an appropriate public input process concluding with Board approval.”
