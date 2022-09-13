Decatur seeking applicants to fill positions on various boards, commissions

Share

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is seeking to fill open positions on various city boards and commissions, including the Historic Preservation Commission, Planning Commission, and Zoning Board of Appeals.

“We have openings on some of our city boards and commissions as we enter the fall. These boards vary in having vacancies, members stepping down, and terms ending,” said Christine Moore, local government management fellow, at the Sept. 6 Decatur City Commission meeting.

The application deadline for the boards and commissions is Sept. 30. The city commission will conduct interviews in October and November. The city commission will appoint members to the boards and commissions on Dec. 5 and the terms begin Jan. 1, 2023.

The city is looking to fill spots on the following boards:

– Four or five spots on the Historic Preservation Commission. The HPC was established to make sure renovations and new construction in the city’s five local historic districts are consistent with the character of their neighborhoods. The commission must approve exterior projects by issuing a certificate of appropriateness before a building permit can be obtained, according to the city’s website.

– One on the Planning Commission. The Planning Commission conducts public hearings on land use and zoning changes, proposed subdivisions of property and planned unit developments, and special exceptions, and recommends actions for the city commission to consider. The board also reviews and recommends changes to future land use plans and zoning regulations.

– One on the Zoning Board of Appeals. The ZBA conducts public hearings on requests for variances from zoning requirements and considers appeals from decisions of the zoning administrator and of the unified development ordinance administrator.

– Four or five on the Better Together Advisory Board. The Better Together Advisory Board was established by the city commission to guide and advise the commission and the community around issues of equity, inclusion and engagement.

– Three on the Environmental Sustainability Board. The ESB provides recommendations to the city commission regarding the city’s environmental regulations, plans and initiatives. The board also helps implement city projects that impact that natural environment to protect and improve the quality of life for citizens and property owners in Decatur.

– Two on the Decatur Active Living Board. The board serves as advocated and advisors to the city’s Active Living Division on projects and programs that help citizens safely incorporate physical activity into their daily routines.

– Three on the Lifelong Community Advisory Board. This board is currently implementing the 2010 strategic plan tasks to further establish the city as a lifelong community that will encourage residents to be in Decatur throughout their lives, and provide the ability to age in place.

“If you or someone you know is interested, please go to the city website on the Boards and Commissions page where at the bottom you will find the Statement of Interest form as well as more information about all of the boards and commissions. Send the statement of interest form to the City Manager Andrea Arnold and once dates have been set you will be contacted for an interview,” Moore said.

To learn more or apply for a position, click here.

If anyone has questions or concerns, they are encouraged to contact the city manager’s office at 404-370-4102.

