DeKalb again offering $100 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County is putting more shots in arms this weekend by offering $100 gift cards to anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot.

The boosters are the ones that target the COVID-19 subvariants. Eric Nickens, a spokesperson for the DeKalb Health Department, said the boosters targeting subvariants of the virus are the only ones that can be administered under new guidelines.

“When the bivalent boosters were approved, we at the Board of Health had to suspend giving boosters until we received the new formulation,” Nickens said.

Shots will be offered on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Stonecrest Mall from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The mall is located at 2929 Turner Hill Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038. Shots are available to anyone age 12 or older, and the county is offering Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters.

In addition to the gift cards, officials will give away see-through book bags filled with school supplies. Entertainment will include the UniverSoul Circus performers.

“While 62 percent of DeKalb residents are fully vaccinated with two doses, only 32 percent have received a booster dose,” a press release said. “Participants are encouraged to pre-register at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/getvaxxed to shorten wait times.”

People can remain in their vehicles while getting vaccinated, and health officials will accept walk-ups.

“COVID-19 vaccinations are free; however, participants are asked to bring insurance information and a photo identification, if available,” the press release from the county says. “While participants will not be billed, an administration fee may be applied for Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance. Participants are asked to bring their CDC vaccination card. Without the vaccination card, a vaccination record will have to be verified.”

