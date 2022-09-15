DeKalb Board of Health hosting flu vaccination event on Sept. 17 at Dunwoody High School

Share

DeKalb County, GA — As fall approaches, DeKalb County health officials want to make sure flu season is at the top of residents’ minds. The DeKalb County Board of Health is hosting a drive-thru flu vaccination event on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to noon at Dunwoody High School, 5035 Vermack Road.

The vaccination event is focused on adults ages 18 and older and seniors who are 65 and older who may need a high-dose vaccine for added protection, individuals who are immunocompromised or have chronic health conditions, and pregnant women. Pediatric flu vaccines will be given at the DeKalb BOH’s regional health center locations during regular business hours, according to a press release.

Three types of flu vaccine will be available: standard, Flublok®, and high dose.

Individuals wishing to get a flu vaccine should bring their photo ID and insurance information. Flu shots are available at no cost with most private insurance and Medicare. The vaccine is available at a low cost for those who are not insured or for those whose insurance doesn’t cover the flu shot.

After this event, flu shots will be available on an appointment and walk-in basis Monday through Friday between 8:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays, recognized by the state, at the following regional health center locations:

– Clifton Springs Health Center, 3110 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur

– East DeKalb Health Center, 2277 S. Stone Mountain-Lithonia Rd., Lithonia

– North DeKalb Health Center, 3807 Clairmont Rd. NE, Chamblee

– T.O. Vinson Health Center, 440 Winn Way, Decatur

For more information about the flu or the DeKalb County Board of Health’s immunization programs, including onsite worksite or community flu clinics, visit dekalbhealth.net/flu or call 404-294-3700.

