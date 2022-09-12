DeKalb Commissioner Steve Bradshaw to present a proclamation honoring Hispanic Heritage Month

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw will present a proclamation tomorrow during the Board of Commissioners’ meeting to honor Hispanic Heritage Month, a press release said.

Hispanic Heritage Month, beginning Sept. 15, 2022, traditionally recognizes those whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

Communities mark the achievements of Hispanic and Latino Americans with festivals and educational activities through Oct. 15, 2022, which coincides with Independence Day celebrations of five Central American nations—Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, the press release says.

“We are honored to serve the residents of DeKalb County and to have a strong partnership with the county. We are also proud to be Dekalb residents,” Santiago Marques, CEO of the Latin American Association, said in the press release.

“DeKalb County benefits tremendously from the rich cultures and contributions from the diversity of our Hispanic and Latino members,” Commissioner Bradshaw said. “I am pleased to present a proclamation recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month. There is really good work happening with the help of various Hispanic and Latin American Organizations in DeKalb. There are many activities planned for the month. I am looking forward to celebrating with my friends at the Latin Fever Ball next month.”

