DeKalb County CEO creates DeKalb Bicentennial Commission to mark county’s 200th birthday

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County turns 200 on Dec. 9, and CEO Michael Thurmond plans to celebrate the county’s bicentennial.

Thurmond announced the creation of a DeKalb Bicentennial Commission. The commission will oversee various events that will be part of the celebration.

Thurmond presented the recommendation as part of a mid-year budget amendment.

“History teaches us that common purpose is the secret sauce that inspires and empowers mankind to overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles,” Thurmond said in a press release. “We must embrace this unique opportunity to demonstrate how people of different races, creeds and colors can celebrate and learn from our illustrious and sometimes painful history.”

Here are Thurmond’s recommendations for honoring and examining DeKalb County’s history:

– Hiring historic preservation professionals to evaluate and plan for the restoration of the DeKalb Historic Courthouse, our county’s Crown Jewel, which houses the DeKalb History Center.

– Continue the implementation of a DeKalb Bicentennial Beautification Plan that includes revitalization of major gateways and arterial roadways throughout unincorporated county.

– Eligible homeowner associations will be able to apply for incentive grants to fund entryway landscape improvements and refurbished signage.

Inventory and expansion of DeKalb’s formally designated historical landmarks

– Countywide assessment of other historically significant landmarks and sites

