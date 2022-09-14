DeKalb County reopens Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition program

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County has reopened its program to provide relief to tenants and landlords impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, the Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition (TLAC) program has distributed $52.8 million for utilities and rent to about 4,900 DeKalb County families, according to a press release.

With the support of the DeKalb Board of Commissioners and in partnership with DeKalb County Clerk of State and Magistrate Courts, DeKalb Magistrate Court, Atlanta Legal Aid, DeKalb Dispute Resolution Center and the DeKalb Housing Authority, TLAC is designed to provide financial relief to renters threatened by eviction and landlords facing revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about the DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition program, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/renthelp, or call 404-371-3201. Anyone needing rental assistance can also apply to the Georgia Rental Assistance Program, administered by the Department of Community Affairs, at www.georgiarentalassistance.ga.gov, or call 833-827-7368.