DeKalb County reschedules 3-month long Briarlake Road closure; new start date is Sept. 26

Atlanta, GA — A plan to close a portion of Briarlake Road for four months has been rescheduled, and the county now says the closure will take about three months and will start on Sept. 26.

The project was originally going to start Aug. 29, information that was a surprise to many residents, despite a notice mailed to residents on Aug. 18. After Decaturish inquired about the project on Aug. 24, the county sent out a press release to the media about the project.

The county announced the postponement of the project the next day, Aug. 25.

Here’s a detour map. Decaturish has asked for a high-res version:

The county sent out an updated project timeline on Sept. 12. Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

On Sept. 26, portion of Briarlake Road, between Briarcliff Road and Briarlake Trace Northeast, will be closed for approximately three months, while crews work to upgrade the sewer line and several manhole structures. The construction work requires a full road closure at the intersection of Briarcliff Road Northeast (400 feet) to Briarlake Trace NE. The manhole located on Briarcliff Road adjacent to the intersection requires a one-lane closure between intersecting streets of Circlewood Road and Echo Drive. This project is expected to last approximately from Sept. 26 to December 2022, barring any weather delays. Normal construction hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. An increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours should be expected. To learn more about the Briarlake Sewer Rehabilitation Project, join the virtual community meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/88633804904. Information also can be obtained by calling the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or emailing [email protected] with questions.

