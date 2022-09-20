DeKalb County Schools National Merit finalists announced

DeKalb County Schools National Merit finalists announcedDeKalb County School District Administration and Industrial Complex on Mountain Industrial Blvd. in Stone Mountain. Photo by Dean Hesse
By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor
DeKalb County, GA — Fifteen DeKalb County high school seniors are advancing to the semifinals in the National Merit Scholarship competition. The students are part of 16,000 semi-finalists from around the country who are competing for the 2023 National Merit Scholarship.
The DeKalb County student semifinalists are:
Chamblee Charter High School
— Neathan Aresh
— Colette Bradford
— Isaac Campbell
— Nicholas Harrison
— Gabriel Lerner-Sperow
— Lucy Osborne
— Tobias Russell
— Nathan Scherrer
— Sanchit Sehga
— Krishna Srivatsa
Druid Hills High School
— Sunney Gao
Dunwoody High School
— Caleb Mahle
Lakeside High School
— Leah James Ricks
— Quinton Maulding
— Steven Reid
Semi-finalists represent the highest scoring entrants in each state. Competition winners can earn up to $2,500 from the National Merit Scholarship. Finalists in the competition will be announced in February.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation is a not-for-profit organization that has provided more than 451,000 scholarships, totaling more than $1.8 billion. The National Merit Scholarship Program began in 1955. Students are awarded based on the PSAT or ACT, outstanding academic records, school recommendations and a personal essay.
