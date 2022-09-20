DeKalb County Schools National Merit finalists announced

Share

By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Fifteen DeKalb County high school seniors are advancing to the semifinals in the National Merit Scholarship competition. The students are part of 16,000 semi-finalists from around the country who are competing for the 2023 National Merit Scholarship.

The DeKalb County student semifinalists are:

Chamblee Charter High School

— Neathan Aresh

— Colette Bradford

— Isaac Campbell

— Nicholas Harrison

— Gabriel Lerner-Sperow

— Lucy Osborne

— Tobias Russell

— Nathan Scherrer

— Sanchit Sehga

— Krishna Srivatsa

Druid Hills High School

— Sunney Gao

Dunwoody High School

— Caleb Mahle

Lakeside High School

— Leah James Ricks

— Quinton Maulding

— Steven Reid

Semi-finalists represent the highest scoring entrants in each state. Competition winners can earn up to $2,500 from the National Merit Scholarship. Finalists in the competition will be announced in February.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation is a not-for-profit organization that has provided more than 451,000 scholarships, totaling more than $1.8 billion. The National Merit Scholarship Program began in 1955. Students are awarded based on the PSAT or ACT, outstanding academic records, school recommendations and a personal essay.

