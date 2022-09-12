DeKalb County to close portion of Fisher Trail on Sept. 15

Share

Atlanta, GA — DeKalb County Plans to close a portion of Fisher Trail on Sept. 15 for sewer repair work.

“Fisher Trail NE, between Imperial Drive NE and Eldorado Drive NE, will be closed to through-traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, September 15, to facilitate the repair of a sewer main line,” the announcement from the county says. “Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period, advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.”

The county says anyone with questions should contact Gabe Cummings, project manager, SAK Construction LLC, at 615-852-0988.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.