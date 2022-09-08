DeKalb Elections Board approves list of early voting locations for Nov. 8 election

Share

This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb Elections Board voted on Sept. 8 to approve early voting locations for the Nov. 8 election.

Most of the locations will be open for three weeks, but two new locations will be open for one week only. Early voting will begin Oct. 17. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Here’s the complete list of early voting locations and times approved by the board and a map showing their distribution:

– In other businesses, the board voted unanimously to reduce the amount of money it pays for public relations services.

The current spokesperson, Erik Burton, explained the change in contract is due to DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections seeking a full-time spokesperson.

“The short answer is: the contract was reduced by $60,000 to transition those payments made to vendors for translation services, printing requests, canvassing, advertising (which we do with Decaturish and approximately seven other community papers) and promotional/educational collateral items to DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections,” Burton said. “All the services will still continue. The payments will be made from DeKalb VRE directly. As you may know, DeKalb VRE is hiring a PR manager and these services would likely fall under that individual, so transitioning this now will align processes as they onboard that individual, and we transition responsibilities over the next few months.”

The contract still runs through January and is now worth $162,500, Burton said.

– The board approved a polling place change in Chamblee. Voters who cast their ballot at the Chamblee Library, located at 4115 Clairmont Road, will now vote at the North DeKalb Senior Center, located at 3393 Malone Drive.

Reporter Zoe Seiler contributed to this story.

