DeKalb Friends of Washington Park honoring Sadie Sims on Sept. 25

Greater Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Friends of Washington Park will honor Sadie Sims and host a dedication ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m.at Washington Park, 2830 Arborcrest Drive, in Decatur.

The event will honor Sims’ life and her commitment to the Washington Park community. The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners approved a memorial plaque that will be installed on a bench in the park, according to a press release.

Sims, also known as Mama Sadie, was born in 1915 and died in 2017. She was a pillar in the community in many ways and will forever be a part of DeKalb County. In the early 1970s, Sims and her husband Jessie, along with their children, moved to the Washington Park area. She became a stay-at-home mother and a community advocate.

Sims contributed to the establishment of Washington Park, which went on to become a jewel in the community. The families and neighborhood children referred to Sims as the “Mayor of Washington Park,” because of her love and commitment to her family, neighbors, and the community.

“Our mother was a phenomenal woman who raised, cared, and loved her eight children unconditionally,” said Doris Johnson, daughter of Sims. “But she didn’t stop in our household, she made sure that all the neighborhood children received the same love and care as her own. She was indeed ‘Mama Sadie.'”

The family and friends of the Washington Park neighborhood will always remember Sims as one of the most influential leaders and contributors of the community.

