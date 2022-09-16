DeKalb Police investigate after man steals three dogs from animal shelter during break-in

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Police are investigating after a man broke into an animal shelter and stole three dogs early Friday morning.

PAWS Atlanta, which runs the shelter on Covington Highway in Greater Decatur, wrote about the incident in a lengthy social media post.

“At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a man was caught on film walking through the parking lot of PAWS Atlanta,” the organization wrote. “He then broke into our dog intake building and removed four dogs from their kennels. He dropped one during his escape but successfully stole three. He also attempted to steal other supplies by breaking into our larger shelter building. Police were called and arrived on the scene quickly. There is video surveillance of the break-in, but the man appeared to know where our security cameras were located and was able to avoid being filmed directly from the front. He appears to be tall, thin, and wearing a dark-colored jacket.”

PAWS is hopeful the dogs will be returned.

“Our hope is simply for these dogs to be returned safely to PAWS Atlanta, even if it is done anonymously,” the shelter wrote. “Please be on the lookout for Emilia, Violet, and Princeton on Craigslist, NextDoor, Facebook, and out in your community. If you see them, please contact the police and PAWS Atlanta (770-593-1155) immediately.”

A spokesperson for DeKalb Police confirmed the incident.

“DKPD responded to the location around 2:30 this morning in reference to a suspicious person walking around the property,” the spokesperson said. “Upon arrival, officers found the location broken into. The incident is under investigation at this time, so I do not have any additional to provide.”

Here’s the full statement from PAWS Atlanta, along with pictures of the stolen dogs:

