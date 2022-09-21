DeKalb School board finally adopts Divisive Concepts resolution

Share

By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Board of Education members voted to adopt the Divisive Concepts resolution, which had been deferred at the August and September school board meetings.

BOE members Pierce, Anna Hill, Allyson Gevertz, and Vickie Turner voted in favor of the resolution while Marshall Orson and Dijion DaCosta abstained. Dr. Joyce Morley was not present.

Concerns from school board members included loss of local control, academic freedoms of classroom teachers, and ability to focus on student achievement in DeKalb County School District and all school districts in the state of Georgia, according to attorney Clem Doyle.

Doyle warned that not adopting the resolution could result in a loss of funding and waivers.

Board chair Turner called the requirement to adopt the state law “uncomfortable.”

“We can debate back and forth because we’re really good at that. But at the end of the day, this is a requirement that we pass this policy,” Turner said.

Orson said the resolution was “politically motivated in its creation to appeal to a certain sector of the electorate going into the 2022 elections.”

“Policies like this around the country are causing problems for school districts because it is an open invitation for those who are authorized under such a statute or policy, to start filing complaints and challenges left and right. There’s a real risk here that this could balloon into something unmanageable,” Orson said.

