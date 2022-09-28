DeKalb Schools officials monitor Hurricane Ian as storm moves to the east

Share

By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Hurricane Ian is hitting the west coast of Florida but as of now, DeKalb County School District is business as usual.

The latest maps show the cone of the storm is turning eastward as it moves in, minimizing the harm to the Atlanta metro area.

Nevertheless, school officials are taking note and some local festivals have been canceled as a precaution.

In a statement, DCSD said they’re closely monitoring the pattern of Hurricane Ian.

“The Inclement Weather Team will continue to monitor current weather models to determine if schedules will need to be modified. Should changes be necessary, DSCD will notify families and staff promptly with important information via School Messenger, the District’s website and social media platforms, and the news media,” a statement says.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced earlier today, there’s no need to panic in the state of Georgia.

“We are prepared. We are ready. We are continuing to watch,” Kemp said.

In the metro Atlanta area, Clayton County Schools has declared a virtual learning day on Friday. Most high school football games have been canceled or rescheduled, some moved up to Thursday from Friday.

