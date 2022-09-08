Drew Charter School announces STEAM certification for Senior Academy

Share

Atlanta, GA — Drew Charter School’s Senior Academy has become certified as a science, technology, engineering, arts and math school by the Georgia Department of Education. The school earned the STEAM certification in the spring.

A celebration in honor of the certification was held on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Drew Center of the Arts. The Senior Academy was awarded the honorary STEAM Certification during the ceremony by State School Superintendent Richard Woods, according to a press release.

The designation recognizes institutions that are committed to providing high-quality educational opportunities in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

Drew’s Senior Academy received the “whole school” designation, which certifies that the entire student population is engaged in STEAM learning and confirms Drew’s position as a statewide leader in equity-focused education.

The certification was earned following a visit on March 8 that included interviews with students, virtual class visits, portfolio reviews, a presentation by the leadership team, as well as interviews with business partners and parents. Drew Charter School is currently the only K-12 STEAM-certified school in the state, according to a press release.

