Heartwood Lane will close Wednesday night for Sweet Magnolias filming

Doraville, GA — A Doraville Road will be closed Wednesday night, Sept. 21, for the filming of a Netflix TV series.

The production contact confirmed the filming will be for “Sweet Magnolias,” a drama series about three South Carolina women “who shepherd one another through the complexities of romance, career, and family,” according to IMDB.

“Heartwood Lane, between Regalwoods Drive and Thornewood Drive, will be closed to through traffic from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday, September 21, to facilitate filming at 3470 Regalwoods Drive,” a press release from DeKalb County says. “Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.”

It’s one of the numerous film productions occurring in the Atlanta area. “The Wonder Years” is filming in Decatur this month.

