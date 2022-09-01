LifeLine Animal Project in DeKalb, Fulton counties reach peak capacity

Share

Atlanta, GA — The DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services shelters, managed by LifeLine Animal Project, have reached peak capacity. The shelters no longer have kennel space for incoming dogs.

The shelters are facing a critical situation. At both shelters, adoptions have dropped about 20% compared to last year. There has also been a 37% decrease in the number of pets being transferred to private shelters and rescue partners, according to a press release.

The daily intake of new animals remains high, and they are staying in the shelters longer. All of these factors directly impact the animals’ physical and mental well-being.

“When we run out of space at the county shelters, we face extreme conditions and extraordinarily difficult life or death decisions,” said LifeLine CEO and Founder Rebecca Guinn. “These pets deserve to have a place to call home, and we need our community’s support to help foster or adopt those most in need.”

LifeLine urgently needs to find homes for over 1,000 pets at the Fulton and DeKalb County shelters. Visit LifeLineAnimal.org/adopt or any one of the three shelter locations:

– Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta (closed on Wednesdays)

– DeKalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Chamblee (closed on Wednesdays)

– LifeLine Community Animal Center, 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta.

LifeLine is also asking those who can’t adopt, to temporarily foster. LifeLine provides vet care, supplies and support for fosters. All animals will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit LifeLineAnimal.org/foster to learn more.

