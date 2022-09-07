MARTA holding open house on Kensington station master plan

Share

DeKalb County, GA — MARTA is holding an open house to gather public input on a master plan for the Kensington station.

It will be held on Sept. 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the MARTA Market by Kensington Station.

“Join us at the MARTA Market for an interactive open house to officially kick off the Kensington Station master planning process,” the event announcement says. “Come learn more about Transit Oriented Development (TOD) at MARTA and give us your input on what matters to you most. This is an open house style meeting – drop in at any time during open house hours.”

If you can’t attend and want to provide feedback on the project, click here.

For more information, visit: http://www.kensingtonmartaplan.com/

The master plan will direct the rezoning of the 35 acres surrounding the station and enable redevelopment from the private development community, according to the project website.

The website includes information about past revitalization efforts and plans for the area, as well as a timeline of events that have occurred around the station since 1993, according to The Champion newspaper.

The MARTA station is located at 3350 Kensington Road at the crossroads of Covington Highway and Memorial Drive. The study area includes 35 acres that currently house 1,912 surface parking spaces.

The station is between the regional anchors of the Beltline and Stone Mountain, and is near to the Stone Mountain Trail.

“The plan is an opportunity to connect transit with our region’s ecological network,” the project site states. “This station is a critical link to local destinations – from Decatur Square to GSU’s Perimeter College and Covington Place Shopping Centre. This plan is an opportunity to build synergy between stations for a stronger local economy.”

Perkins and Will, a global design firm, is leading the planning of the master plan.

Reporter Zoe Seiler contributed to this story.

