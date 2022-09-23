Oakhurst Porchfest returns Oct. 8

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur’s popular homegrown music festival will return next month.

Oakhurst Porchfest will return to an Oakhurst porch near you on Oct. 8, from noon to 7 p.m.

The event transforms porches into stages in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood. The event features hundreds of performances and draws numerous spectators who wander local streets traveling from house to house.

Here’s a map showing the lineup of this year’s event:

In 2015, with the Decatur Arts Alliance’s Oakhurst Arts and Music Festival scrapped because of renovations to Harmony Park, organizer Scott Doyon said he proposed hosting a Porchfest instead.

“The premise of the event is to have what we call a day of radical generosity and goodwill,” Doyon said in a 2017 Decaturish article about the event. “We put out that any genres are welcome. Anybody that signs up, we’ll find them a place to play.”

The first Porchfests were held in Ithaca, N.Y., and the festival has been replicated dozens of times around the country.

For more information about this year’s event, click here.

Here are photos from previous Oakhurst Porchfests:

Writer Michael Davis contributed to this story.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.