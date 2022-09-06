(PHOTOS) Decatur celebrates Labor Day

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur celebrated Labor Day on the Square with a DJ, lawn games, food vendors, free popcorn, and the rescheduled fireworks display that was canceled on July 4 due to inclement weather. It rained again just in time for the fireworks, but not enough to stop the show.

