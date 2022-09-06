(PHOTOS) Decatur celebrates Labor Day

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur celebrated Labor Day on the Square with a DJ, lawn games, food vendors, free popcorn, and the rescheduled fireworks display that was canceled on July 4 due to inclement weather. It rained again just in time for the fireworks, but not enough to stop the show.
Lauren Schneider attends the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration with family on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Makeda Biniyam, 4, shows her balloon bunny during the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Daniel Biniyam, 10, attends the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration with his family on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Four-year-old Burqaa attends the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration with his family on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Watts Brady and Isaac Boyce hold up their pinwheels during the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Morgan and Sam came prepared with an umbrella during the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People dance in the rain during the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People watch the fireworks from the Square during the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People watch the fireworks from the Square during the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People watch the fireworks from the Square during the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People watch the fireworks from the Square during the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People watch the fireworks from the Square during the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City Equipment Operators, from left, brothers Kameron Stephens, Kendall Stephens and their cousin Derante Stephens, who cleaned up the Square after the event, pose for a photo during the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cremalosa owner Meridith Ford, on left, and her daughter Truett Ford dance while DJ Kwasi Anderson plays music during the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Christine Patel, 4, watches her pinwheel spin during the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nisheia Holly, 11, dances during the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Emerson Russell, 7, holds an American flag during the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DJ Kwasi Anderson plays tunes from the bandstand during the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Marty Wood from the Decatur Visitors Center passes out patriotic pinwheels and American flags during the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Finn Hawkins, 7, on right, hula-hoops while his brother Brody, 10, watches during the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ten-year-old Brody Hawkins demonstrates his hula-hoop skills during the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Celeste Johnson, on right, and her grandchildren Danaya, 10, and A.J., 8, attend the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
LaToya scoops up free popcorn for attendees during the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Awsome Jones looks out from his stroller during the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nikki, on right, poses for a photo with her children Keeli and K C during the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chloe Driver, 5, gets a flower balloon from Abby Newton of Arty’s Art Cart while Chloe’s mother Ashley looks on during the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mariah and her daughter Amiah dance while DJ Kwasi Anderson plays some Jackson Five during the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cameron Mayo-Porter, 10, decorated his bike with American flags during the city of Decatur’s Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.