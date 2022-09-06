(PHOTOS) Decatur Day returns to McKoy Park

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Decatur Day returned to McKoy Park on Saturday, Sept. 3.

“We’ve been doing Decatur Day for over 30 years,” organizer Doris Sims Johnson said. “It’s always been here at McKoy Park. At the time it was started it was really about celebrating the legacy and history of Black people who lived in central Decatur, downtown Decatur, where the heart of the government is now. Our schools, our businesses, our churches, and everything were right in that corridor that expanded from what you know as Church Street, down to Water Street, Trinity Place. Somewhere around 1969 and the early ’70s through what they call urban renewal, during that time we were all displaced. That’s when the migration started from across the tracks on the North side to coming across the tracks into where McKoy Park is.”

Rosemary Clark Strong grew up near where the Beacon Municipal Complex is now.

She said, “I just hope people remember that there were businesses and there were homes, and I guess my biggest thing is that people understand that is it was not always public housing. My father had a thriving restaurant there. I had a cousin who was a florist. We just had a wonderful life over there.”

