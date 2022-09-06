(PHOTOS) Decatur Day returns to McKoy Park

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Decatur Day returned to McKoy Park on Saturday, Sept. 3.
“We’ve been doing Decatur Day for over 30 years,” organizer Doris Sims Johnson said. “It’s always been here at McKoy Park. At the time it was started it was really about celebrating the legacy and history of Black people who lived in central Decatur, downtown Decatur, where the heart of the government is now. Our schools, our businesses, our churches, and everything were right in that corridor that expanded from what you know as Church Street, down to Water Street, Trinity Place. Somewhere around 1969 and the early ’70s through what they call urban renewal, during that time we were all displaced. That’s when the migration started from across the tracks on the North side to coming across the tracks into where McKoy Park is.”
Rosemary Clark Strong grew up near where the Beacon Municipal Complex is now.
She said, “I just hope people remember that there were businesses and there were homes, and I guess my biggest thing is that people understand that is it was not always public housing. My father had a thriving restaurant there. I had a cousin who was a florist. We just had a wonderful life over there.”
Gregory Maddox wears a shirt in memory of his sister Cynthia “Bay” Houston during Decatur Day at McKoy Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Houston, who died this year, was a founding organizer of Decatur Day. Maddox, who lives in Warner Robbins left Decatur to go into the Air Force in 1974. “It’s always good to come back and see some of your old friends that you grew up with and had fellowship with. It’s a joyous thing. This is something that it is still in you,” Maddox said. “Decatur was a close-knit family. That’s something you can’t take away. It’s a loving family.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Fred Byars fries fish during Decatur Day at McKoy Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Charles Thomas attends Decatur Day at McKoy Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Benita Thomas attends Decatur Day at McKoy Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Patricia Brown-Perkins, the sister of Cynthia “Bay” Houston, one of Decatur Days founding organizers with nieces and nephew, from left in rear, Stephanie Houston, Reginald Houston and Angie Brown during Decatur Day at McKoy Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Trinity High School class of 1965 gets together during Decatur Day at McKoy Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Graduates of Trinity High School attend Decatur Day at McKoy Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Trinity High School graduates from left, Carroll Jefferson, Larry Davis and Willie Smith share a laugh during Decatur Day at McKoy Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bobby Lundy, on right, fist bumps his Trinity High School classmate Larry Davis during Decatur Day at McKoy Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Trinity High School graduate Jerome Ward attends Decatur Day at McKoy Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rosemary Clark Strong, seated, and Trinity High School class of 1965 President Leontine Bell attend Decatur Day at McKoy Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. “There were 50 of us who graduated and there are now about 28,” Clark Strong said. “We have a scholarship through the Decatur Education Foundation. For the past 4-5 years we have given a $1,000 a year scholarship to an African American student with a 2.5 or above GPA that is going to a two or four-year college.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Pattina Clegg-Fulton wears a shirt in memory of her late father Roy Nesby Sr., Trinity High School class of 1960, during Decatur Day at McKoy Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Felix Bell attends Decatur Day at McKoy Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Bell said he coached football, baseball and basketball at Decatur High School from 1981-1985. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(l-r) Danah Gibson, Reba Caldwell and Emory “Breeze” Walton attend Decatur Day at McKoy Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Benjamin Swift, Decatur High School class of 1974, poses for a photo during Decatur Day at McKoy Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Teammates from the undefeated 1965 state champion Trinity High School Bulldogs football team, from left, Robert Tate, Tony Christian, Clarence Scott and Eugene Davis get together during Decatur Day at McKoy Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Scott, who played 13 seasons in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns pointed to his former teammates and said, “This is the basis of my success.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kenneth Little, Decatur High School class of 1978, attends Decatur Day at McKoy Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. “It’s nice. I get to see all of my old friends I went to school with,” Little said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Doris Sims Johnson, one of the Decatur Day organizers, brings up family members of founding organizer Cynthia “Bay” Houston to be recognized during Decatur Day at McKoy Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. “This year’s celebration is in honor of Cynthia. I call her our forever Decatur Day organizer,” Sims Johnson said. “Cynthia did all the work, all the negotiating with the city, bought all the food. Cynthia was the consummate organizer who never forgot where she came from. She loved Decatur Day, gave her everything, even money out of her pocket, so we could pay for the rental fee each year, but Cynthia never wanted to be recognized. She wanted to be in the background. She did all the work.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Gilbert Armour shows his 1965 Trinity High School Bulldogs state football championship ring during Decatur Day at McKoy Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Angela Humphrey tends to the grill during Decatur Day at McKoy Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jennie Rakestraw shows the back of her T-shirt listing Decatur streets during Decatur Day at McKoy Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur City Commissioner Lesa Mayer, with assistance from Felix Bell, draws the name of the lucky winner of a 65-inch television raffled off by the Trinity High School class of 1965 during Decatur Day at McKoy Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
