(PHOTOS) DeKalb County remembers Sept. 11

Decaturish.com Sep 12, 2022
DeKalb Fire Rescue Battalion Chief and Honor Guard member Alex Lane salutes and 9/11 Never Forget Chairman Susan Turner from the DeKalb County Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. places her hand over her heart during the annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Headquarters in Tucker on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
By Dean Hesse, contributor 

Tucker, GA — DeKalb firefighters and police officers honored the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks during the annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Headquarters in Tucker on Sunday, Sept. 11.

MARTA Police Department Honor Guard member C. Peters stands in formation before the start of the annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Headquarters in Tucker on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

DeKalb Fire Rescue Captain Doug Harms plays the bagpipes with an Honor Guard comprised of DeKalb Fire Rescue and MARTA Police Department members during the annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Headquarters in Tucker on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

A candle, flowers and an American flag are placed on the 9/11 Memorial at DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Headquarters in Tucker during the annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The DeKalb 9/11 Memorial was designed by DeKalb Firefighter Doug Harms and sculptor Curtis James Miller in the summer of 2011 and was built almost completely by DeKalb firefighters and police officers. A section of I-beam from one of the World Trade Center Towers was placed at the memorial during its dedication. Photo by Dean Hesse.

