(PHOTOS) DeKalb County remembers Sept. 11

(PHOTOS) DeKalb County remembers Sept. 11DeKalb Fire Rescue Battalion Chief and Honor Guard member Alex Lane salutes and 9/11 Never Forget Chairman Susan Turner from the DeKalb County Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. places her hand over her heart during the annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Headquarters in Tucker on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
By Dean Hesse, contributor
Tucker, GA — DeKalb firefighters and police officers honored the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks during the annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Headquarters in Tucker on Sunday, Sept. 11.
For more photos, visit Tuckerobserver.com
