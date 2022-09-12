(PHOTOS) DeKalb County remembers Sept. 11

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Tucker, GA — DeKalb firefighters and police officers honored the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks during the annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Headquarters in Tucker on Sunday, Sept. 11.

