(PHOTOS) Kirkwood Wine Stroll

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Atlanta, GA — Kirkwood’s main drag was the place to be for the annual Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 16. Local businesses poured samples of over 100 wines from 50 plus pouring stations, and DJs and local bands entertained throughout the night. The wine stroll is the Kirkwood Business Owners’ Association’s annual fundraiser to raise awareness of the Kirkwood community and support local nonprofits and community projects.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.