(PHOTOS) Kirkwood Wine Stroll

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Atlanta, GA — Kirkwood’s main drag was the place to be for the annual Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 16. Local businesses poured samples of over 100 wines from 50 plus pouring stations, and DJs and local bands entertained throughout the night. The wine stroll is the Kirkwood Business Owners’ Association’s annual fundraiser to raise awareness of the Kirkwood community and support local nonprofits and community projects.
Donyal Andrews from Cummin Landscape Supply fills a glass during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Valero owner Vick Eyas and his friend Miran Patel are ready to pour during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Megan Bronson and Kelsey Boyajian try a white and a red from the Valero pouring station during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Deryck gets a sample from The Kirkwood Apartments pouring station during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Courtney Griffioen gets her glass filled by Tay Moton at The Kirkwood Apartments pouring station during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kathryn Wieland opted for a beer with Chris Hedrick during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jessica Dunne and Rita Chudouskaya ready for guests at the Fix and Flow Plumbing Company pouring station during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Willie Taylor reacts while John Boy & Surround Sound perform during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Siena, Stephanie, Emily, Jenny and Annie pose for a photo during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Pam Boudoin dances with John Boy from John Boy & Surround Sound during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
John Boy from John Boy & Surround Sound sings to five-year-old Harper Kemmerick during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People put their hands in the air while John Boy & Surround Sound perform during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tina Kallenberg and Julie Rodebush, in front left, and friends stop for a photo between pouring stations during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Community Electric owner Lawrence Sturkey pours for a guest while technician Johnny Gober looks on during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dianne Bailey dances at the Valero station during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The DJ and Jazelle kept people dancing at the Valero station during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Danielle Thomas pours for Dom Beijas during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Trae Weaver stops to sip some wine during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jessica Fisher gets her glass filled during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
