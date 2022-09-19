Type to search

(PHOTOS) Salsa on the Square

Decatur

Sep 19, 2022
Merchandise vendor Paola Villafañe of “Unapologetically Made” upcycled and recycled fashions adjusts her display during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
By Dean Hesse, contributor 

Decatur, GA — Hundreds of people came to the Decatur Square to dance the night away during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event included Latinx food and drink vendors, a marketplace, salsa lessons, and a dance party. The Placita Latina Festival will feature several events through Oct. 30 to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

For more information, visit placitalatinaga.org.

Genevieve Wilson and Jude Holmes dance during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Food vendor Manuel Viggiano from Villano’s Tacos cooked churrasco, ribs and Argentinian sausage during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Ronald and Gwen Ramirez dance during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Katie Barzler and Felipe Quiroz dance during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Sarah Carter checks out the marketplace during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

City of Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett with Miguel Martinez, one of the Placita Latina Festival organizers during Salsa on the Square on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

People dance to the music of El Kartel Latin Band during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

The Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur featured Latinx food and drink vendors, a marketplace, salsa lessons and a dance party on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

“The Soul of Mexico” merchandise vendor Ana Arriago poses for a photo during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Rageiio Arriago stands with apparel from merchandise vendor “The Soul of Mexico” during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Some of the items available from merchandise vendor “The Soul of Mexico” during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Dancers fill the Decatur Square during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Paula and Steve Bloom listen to the music of El Kartel Latin Band during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Rebecca Hernandez, on left, dances with Irina Araujo during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Five-year-old Haven dances with her parents Jennifer and Joseph during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

The Decatur Square is filled with dancers during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Six-year-old Alanl Ponder and his mother Chari look at flags from Latin countries flying over the Decatur Square during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

El Kartel Latin Band performs during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Julian Mejia, director of SALSAtlanta, on left, gives a dance lesson during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

