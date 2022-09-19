(PHOTOS) Salsa on the Square

Genevieve Wilson and Jude Holmes dance during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Food vendor Manuel Viggiano from Villano’s Tacos cooked churrasco, ribs and Argentinian sausage during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ronald and Gwen Ramirez dance during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Katie Barzler and Felipe Quiroz dance during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sarah Carter checks out the marketplace during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City of Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett with Miguel Martinez, one of the Placita Latina Festival organizers during Salsa on the Square on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People dance to the music of El Kartel Latin Band during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur featured Latinx food and drink vendors, a marketplace, salsa lessons and a dance party on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
“The Soul of Mexico” merchandise vendor Ana Arriago poses for a photo during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rageiio Arriago stands with apparel from merchandise vendor “The Soul of Mexico” during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Some of the items available from merchandise vendor “The Soul of Mexico” during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dancers fill the Decatur Square during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Paula and Steve Bloom listen to the music of El Kartel Latin Band during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rebecca Hernandez, on left, dances with Irina Araujo during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Five-year-old Haven dances with her parents Jennifer and Joseph during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Decatur Square is filled with dancers during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Six-year-old Alanl Ponder and his mother Chari look at flags from Latin countries flying over the Decatur Square during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
El Kartel Latin Band performs during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Julian Mejia, director of SALSAtlanta, on left, gives a dance lesson during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.