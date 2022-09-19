(PHOTOS) Salsa on the Square

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — Hundreds of people came to the Decatur Square to dance the night away during the Placita Latina Festival’s Salsa on the Square on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event included Latinx food and drink vendors, a marketplace, salsa lessons, and a dance party. The Placita Latina Festival will feature several events through Oct. 30 to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

For more information, visit placitalatinaga.org.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.