(PHOTOS) West Ponce Music Stroll

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — West Ponce businesses turned their patios and parking lots into stages for a full day of live music during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 24. The day included a 5K run and dog walk, chalk art, an artist market, and free fitness classes. Proceeds from the West Ponce Music Stroll benefit Decatur Makers, a nonprofit, all-ages makerspace.

