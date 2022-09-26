(PHOTOS) West Ponce Music Stroll

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — West Ponce businesses turned their patios and parking lots into stages for a full day of live music during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 24. The day included a 5K run and dog walk, chalk art, an artist market, and free fitness classes. Proceeds from the West Ponce Music Stroll benefit Decatur Makers, a nonprofit, all-ages makerspace.
Farm Burger General Manager Chance Walls, left, and Manager Mae Callaway listen to Connelly Crowe perform in the Farm Burger parking lot during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Eliza and Max Potts, their aunt Trisha Melling and Emerson Melling check out a table of circuit blocks at the Decatur Makers tent during the West Ponce Music Stroll on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Five-year-old Lachlan Herndon with his monster pizza sidewalk chalk art during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Natalie Enzmann with her sidewalk chalk art during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Stu’s Room performs on The Marlay House stage during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Brittany Williams with her Dungeons & Dragons inspired sidewalk chalk art during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People stroll along West Ponce de Leon Avenue during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Personal Trainer Ariele Keller representing Clarity Fitness during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The staff of AYA Medical Spa were out greeting the public during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jason Antman from Decatur Makers and Jacqueline Moore, special events coordinator for the city of Decatur wear this year’s T-shirt during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
General Manager D. J. Wagner at the Farm Burger beer stand during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People create sidewalk art at the Georgia Chalk Artists hosted community chalk walk during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Susan Nease plays the hammered dulcimer in front of Sharian Rugs during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Louie checks out the activity during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the artists market during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
