Pine Lake LakeFest returns Oct. 15-16

Pine Lake, GA — Following a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, LakeFest will return to Pine Lake on the weekend of Oct. 15.

The event will be held along the lakefront in Pine Lake, GA, the smallest city in DeKalb County with a population of fewer than 1,000 people.

Admission and parking are free. The festival is sponsored by the nonprofit Pine LakeFest Inc., which is separate from the city of Pine Lake.

The festival will feature art, music, fun and food. To see the event page, click here.

“Pine Lake prides itself as being one of Georgia’s most artistic cities. Our mayor, and roughly one out of every 10 residents, are visual artists, musicians, or writers,” the event description on Facebook says.”Pine Lake is an eclectic community with marked architectural diversity that ranges from traditional log cabins and craftsman bungalows to lakeside cottages and custom chalets. Artistic residents throughout the city have been free to stylize their homes in unique ways that reflect the quirky and progressive tenor of the community. Nestled under a canopy of trees and situated around a swimming and fishing lake and wetlands park with walking trails, Pine Lake is a neighborhood like no other in the Atlanta area.

Pine Lake is located 12 miles east of Atlanta off Rockbridge Road between Decatur and Stone Mountain.

“The festival takes place along Lakeshore Drive and streets on the front side of Pine Lake,” the event description says. “This beautiful venue will make a lovely setting for visitors to visit a variety of art vendors, enjoy festival food and music from our world-class stage.”

