Portion of Catherine Street will be shut down for ‘Wonder Years’ filming on Sept. 20

Greater Decatur, GA — Filming for the second season of “The Wonder Years” will require closing Catherine Street to through-traffic on Sept. 20, according to an announcement from DeKalb County.

“Catherine Street, between 1368 and 1420, will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, September 13, to facilitate television filming at 1380 Catherine Street,” the announcement says.

There will be notices and detour signs for drivers.

“Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Samantha Keener, key assistant location manager, at 845-214-4285,” the announcement says.

The reboot of “The Wonder Years” has filmed all over Atlanta, including in DeKalb County.

